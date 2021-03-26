DJ Zinhle uncorks new wine

Local producer and entrepreneur Zinhle Jiyane aka DJ Zinhle announced the arrival of a new edition to her sparkling wines, the Luxury Nectar MCC Signature Edition. In October 2020, the award-winning Forbes Africa entertainer of the year acquired equity in sparkling wine beverage Boulevard Nectar Rosè and has taken over as chief executive. The move saw Jiyane become the first local artist to obtain equity in an international brand. "For me, the perfect business acquisition has to share great synergy with who I am, not only as a DJ but as a woman too. I'd like to think I am the perfect mix between power and sophisticated and the Boulevard brand mirrors that nicely,“ said the internationally acclaimed DJ. I see great potential for Boulevard Rosè to go to new heights with my signature touch,” she said. Announcing the new addition on social media this week, Jiyane said this is the reason why they work late and dream big.

“This is why we dream big. Why we work late, why we say no to others and yes to ourselves.

Because - hard work and determination pay off. Introducing the newest edition to our @boulevardrose lineup: Luxury Nectar MCC Signature Edition. As sweet and satisfying as any reward. I know what I'll be toasting to this weekend. Will you?”, she wrote.

We checked online for reviews of the bubbly and found that most people who have tasted the wine enjoyed it.

“I drank it over the weekend. It is sooo nice. Well done queen,” wrote Mrs Escobar.

@Onap_sma wrote: “Me drinking the blvd for the seventh time today all because of @DJZinhle.”

DJ Zinhle joins an illustrious list of celebrities who are in the bubbly business, including Bonang Matheba, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, 50 Cent, and Jay Z.