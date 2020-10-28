Do you have what it takes to be Tanqueray’s Foodie of 2020?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Tanqueray is joining forces with food connoisseurs to bring South Africans an unmistakable taste of Tanqueray. The gin brand’s all-new campaign #TanquerayFoodie was conceptualised to bring excitement to gin lovers and food enthusiasts from all over the country. Best known for its unique taste notes and ease on the palate and for pairing perfectly with delectable delicacies, Tanqueray aims to challenge local consumers to put together their interpretation of the perfect meal paired with their favourite TnT. Do you have what it takes to be Tanqueray’s Foodie of 2020? “Being confined to our homes has meant a huge surge in the number of people baking, cooking and learning new culinary skills. We have also seen consumers putting in an extra effort to make their home drinks a lot more special, exploring and showing off special cocktail making skills. We are thrilled to be sharing this exciting opportunity with food enthusiasts from all over the country to showcase their passion for food and their ideal TnT pairing”, says Head of Gin & Super Premium Brands, Candice Ngcobo. To bring the #TanquerayFoodie campaign to life, Tanqueray partnered with online personalities and chefs, Neo Nontso from Dine with Neo; Luyanda Mafanya from Cooking with Luyanda and Themba Gwejela from Gwej’s Kitchen who will also be judging the entries and sharing inspiration for the duration of the campaign.

Media personality and Tanqueray ambassador, Blue Mbombo, will also form part of the judging panel adding her well-versed knowledge of the brand and taste for the perfect TnT.

Tanqueray is calling all foodies and aspiring chefs to join in on the excitement by sharing their favourite food recipes and showcase how they pair it with their cocktail making skills.

All South Africans over the age of 18 can enter and stand a chance to win a grand prize of R15 000 in cash to further fund their goals, as well as being crowned #TanquerayFoodie of the year 2020.

For more information on the #TanquerayFoodie search campaign, follow @TanquerayZA on both Instagram and Twitter, or simply use the hashtags #MyTanqueray #TanquerayFoodie to enter or follow the conversation.

Not for Persons Under the Age of 18. Drink Responsibly.