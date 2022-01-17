Dry January: alcohol-free beers and ciders that are tasty

January is often considered a time for New Year’s resolutions and asking tough questions about your intention for the year to come. And for an increasing number of people the first month of the year is also an occasion to step back from alcohol consumption.

Dry January challenges participants to abstain from drinking alcohol throughout the month. If you are one of those participating in the campaign, these are the alcohol-free beers and ciders you can sip on if you are out of ideas. Bavaria beer. Picture: Supplied Bavaria beer

Bavaria Beer is celebrating ‘Sober January’ with the launch of two products - Bavaria 0.0% beer and Bavaria 0.0% IPA - which were recently unveiled in South Africa. For those seeking an uncompromised yet distinct beer taste, the Bavaria 0.0% beer is a non-alcoholic pilsner with a crisp finish. This beer balances bitter and fruity tones with a pleasant after taste.

Because the alcohol is extracted at a low temperature, it maintains a refreshing, slightly hoppy taste, delivering a real ‘beer’ experience. The Bavaria 0.0% IPA has four specific aromatic hop varieties sourced from the USA and Australia to give it an inviting hop aroma in which tropical fruits and citrus blend together seamlessly. It is unique because no alcohol is formed during the process, which ensures this drink is 100% halaal and kosher certified - an authentic beer taste for beer lovers.

Heineken 0.0. Picture: Supplied Heineken 0.0 Heineken 0.0 is a great tasting and refreshing alcohol-free beer, brewed with a unique recipe and made only from natural ingredients. The beer has a perfectly balanced taste with refreshing fruity notes and a soft malty body, perfect for beer lovers.

Alcohol-free beer is a classification for beverages containing 0.05% ABV or less. Heineken 0.0 contains 0.03% ABV, which allows beer drinkers to do more without giving up the beer they love. Savanna non-alcoholic lemon cider. Picture: Supplied Savanna non-alcoholic lemon cider There are no rules when it comes to the zero alcohol Savanna lemon but, just so you know, it’s great over ice and a slice of lemon, or straight from the bottle with a lemon wedge in the neck.

The cider is not all sweetness but offers a uniquely crisp, refreshing, balanced drink with an extra lemon zing. The non-alcoholic cider is made using the same method as for Savanna Dry but the liquid is put through a process to de-alcoholise liquid to offer a great taste with the benefit of no alcohol. Hunter's non-alcoholic chilled apple cider. Picture: Supplied Hunter's non-alcoholic chilled apple cider

As one of the biggest cider brands in South Africa, Hunter’s has been delivering on its crisp apple taste since 1988. It has seen the increase in popularity of non-alcoholic ciders, driven by the trend towards moderate drinking and people becoming more health-conscious. Therefore, in 2020, the company decided to develop its own non-alcoholic variant so Hunter’s fans could get that refreshing gulp whenever, wherever.

Because the brand wanted to stay true to the distinctive crisp refreshment it offers, it chose a process of de-alcoholisation when making Hunter’s chilled non-alcoholic. De-alcoholisation reduces the alcohol volume of the product and produces a non-alcoholic cider with the same thirst-quenching taste that people love. This apple cider delivers the same great taste without any intoxicating qualities.