Why not try a chocolate gin. Picture from Instagram

The long weekend is within sight and it's a holiday synonymous with indulgence and good food. Marshmallows and chocolate bunnies are great for the kids, but at some point this weekend the adults might want something more.

Trusty liqueur's are great but there are some more creative options out there if you're looking for something a bit more exciting to impress friends and family.

The team at Inverroche have a Coco Carissa that has chocolatey and berry flavours perfect for the long weekend.

There are two ingredients that make this chocolate-gin. In it, you'll find the seeds of the Theobroma cacao tree found in the Amazon as well as red berries of the Carissa bispinosa, found in the forests of the Southern Cape.

Once you have your gin why not try this

If that doesn't tickle your fancy then how about a gin egg?

The limited-edition Sugarbird Gin Eggs are on the sale this week. It comes in a pack of six with three different gin varieties:

These eggs make for great gifts as well for that gin-lover in your life who will forego chocolate for Juniper

Perfect for Easter -Sugarbird Gin Eggs. Picture by Tessa B Photography.

Whatever you decide to drink this Easter, make sure that it at least has an element of sweetness or chocolate because it's a time for indulgence.