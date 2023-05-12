Easy to make cocktail recipes to whip up this World Cocktail Day

May 13 is World Cocktail Day: a perfect day to relax with a cocktail in hand, whether indoors or out.
World Cocktail Day is a day of celebration across the globe as mixologists and cocktail lovers alike come together over a flavour-infused tipple – often with a local twist.
If you are not able to get out and about on World Cocktail Day, you can still partake in the festivities by making yourself a classic cocktail at home. Below are some of the recipes you can try.
Ruby and Rose
Ingredients
50ml Musgrave pink gin
25ml pale dry sherry
50ml cacao rooibos tea
15ml lime juice
15ml grapefruit juice
25ml Monin plum syrup
Method
Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice.
Shake and double strain or blaze hot
Garnish with dried rose petals.
The Dirty Lady
Ingredients
50ml Cape Town The Pink Lady Gin
5ml Rosé vermouth
20ml strawberry syrup
1 maraschino cherry (or edible flower)
Ice
Method
Pour gin, vermouth, and syrup into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Leave the shaker as is for 30 seconds to a minute, then strain into a chilled Martini glass and garnish with a maraschino cherry (the rosé vermouth can be replaced with rose and the strawberry syrup can be replaced with any berry syrup).
Add zest and colour to your hamper with a selection of fresh garnishes: a blushing pink grapefruit adds acidity and freshness to a cocktail while keeping with the colour scheme. Or limes for eye-popping contrast. Sprigs of rosemary also work well with Cape Town The Pink Lady Gin, balancing the sweetness with astringent woody herb notes; star anise spice is another unexpectedly harmonious addition; and maraschino cherries are always irresistible.
The French Twist
Ingredients
50ml Courvoisier VSOP
15ml orange curacao or quality triple sec
22ml Sirop de Gomme (or honey)
15ml fresh lemon juice
89ml soda water
Method
Build all ingredients into a tin, except soda. Add one hand cracked 1×1 ice cube and shake until melted. Pour into a glass half full of cobble or crushed ice, add the soda water, then pack in extra ice and garnish with fruit.
Roku Negroni
Ingredients
50ml Roku gin
10ml Fernet Blanc
10ml sweet vermouth
10ml passion fruit cordial
Method
Combine all ingredients and pour over ice.
Garnish with an orange peel.
Asian Pear Martini
Ingredients
50ml Musgrave pink gin
15ml litchi syrup (could be cinnamon as well for a more winter feel
35m Asian pear puree (blanch 4 white Asian pears on high for 10 minutes, cut into chunks, and add to blender add 5% sugar and 5% lemon juice by weight. Blend smooth and strain)
25ml lemon juice
1cm of lemon grass muddled
Method
Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice.
Shake and double strain.
Garnish with dried pear.
The Gala
Ingredients
50ml Courvoisier VS or VSOP
50ml grapefruit juice
Top off with Indian tonic water (Alternatively, replace grapefruit juice and the tonic with your favourite citrus-flavoured tonic.)
Method
Build all ingredients over ice and garnish with citrus.