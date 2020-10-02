Eaten too much spicy food? These drinks could help soothe the burn

No matter how much we seem to love spicy foods, sometimes when you take a bite and realise that you’ve eaten something that was a little too spicy, your mouth feels like it's on fire. Do not try to cool it down by drinking a bit of water: this will not help you at all. That’s because hot spices and sauces contain an oil-like substance that won’t dissolve in water. Wondering how can you soothe a burn like this? Well, it is simple: you can just have one of these drinks. Milk Drinking a good old glass of milk is the most common way of cooling your mouth. Why does this work? This is because spicy food contains a substance called capsaicin, which attaches itself to the ends of your nerves.

This gives your brain the signal for “fire!” However, milk contains casein, which in turn attaches itself to the capsaicin and basically extinguishes fire.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt works in the same as milk in that it extinguishes the fire in your mouth. It is even better to eat some yoghurt before you start eating your spicy meal. Yoghurt more or less covers the inside of your mouth with a protective layer, meaning the chilli peppers or other spicy things will not have a chance to burn your mouth.

Tea

Dairy is not the only option that can help you out when you have eaten something a little too spicy, which will please the lactose-intolerant among us. Tea can also soothe the burn. wondering how something that’s hot itself soothe your mouth? Well, you will need to make sure the tea is at a drinkable temperature then it will certainly work.

Other remedies

There are many other products besides these drinks that can also help soothe the burn. Try taking a bite out of bread, or eat a bit of dry rice or even a prawn cracker. This will stop the burning and allow your mouth to cool down.