Pineapple and kiwi fruit edible tea. Picture from Nim's website

If you've ever wanted to eat the flavours you enjoy in your tea now you can. British fruit crisp brand Nim’s have given you that option and released a range of tea infusions that you can either drink or eat as a snack.

It's called an edible tea (trust the British to innovate the way we enjoy tea) and it comes in a range of flavours.

Nim's is best known for their range of fruit crisps, so their tea flavours are similar variants. Using dried fruit and vegetables they have created three different varieties, namely, beetroot and parsnip; pineapple and kiwi; and pineapple, beetroot and parsnip.

It's a loose tea infusion which is sold in 12-packs of 12 g sachets.

Speaking to Food Bev Media, Nimisha Raja, founder of Nim’s Fruit Crisps, explains: “With our core products doing very well, we decided to look at other ways we could use air dried fruit and veg and our R&D team came up with the idea of fruit and vegetable teas. We completed some initial market research and ‘tastings’ proved very successful… the appetite was definitely there for these products."

Sales looked good over the festive season so there is an appetite for edible teas which might just be the next big tea trend worldwide.