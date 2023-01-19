‘Eskom has to get its ducks in a row,’ says local winery on the ongoing power crisis

South Africa is suffering an electricity crisis. Blackouts have been widespread and the impact disastrous. Power outages have plunged millions of South African homes into darkness, and disrupted the economic growth recovery from the residue left by Covid-19.

Story continues below Advertisement

Groote Post Winery, a producer of premium wines on the Cape West Coast, is one of several businesses feeling the effects of the ongoing load-shedding struggles. In a statement, they said that power outages are having a significant impact on their production and on the industry as a whole. Groote Post Winery. Picture: Groote Post Winery/Facebook “Load shedding has forced us to constantly readjust our production and vineyard management. The costs of running a generator are extremely high, which significantly raises production costs,” said communication manager Peter Pentz.

While businesses are suffering from frequent power outages, Pentz notes that there are alternative power supply options available, but the ultimate responsibility remains with Eskom. “Eskom has to get its ducks in a row. Alternative energy production, such as solar and wind energy, are viable options, but the initial investment is prohibitively expensive. That is still not the final solution, and the onus is on the national energy supplier to sustainably supply us with power,” he adds. Despite these obstacles, the winery is determined to continue producing high-quality wines.

Story continues below Advertisement

"We have back-up generators and other measures in place to mitigate the impact of the power outages,” he said. The Energy Council of SA and experts have warned that the frequency and intensity of load shedding are expected to escalate this year. Council CEO James Mackay said: “Load shedding is not just a product of poor maintenance but rather the first tangible evidence of not having a clear and robust national plan to transition our power sector from the most carbon-intensive in the world to a modernised system with appropriate reform to ensure our power system is sustainable, affordable and reliable.”