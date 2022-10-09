Ever heard of G&T tasting? That’s gin and tea, not tonic

We know of Irish coffee – coffee, Irish whisky, sugar, and whipped cream. A classic pairing, a tale old as time. Plus, Irish coffees are so simple to make. You don’t need bar-tending experience or any special equipment to whip these up. What about G&T? Gin and tea, not the gin and tonic you were probably thinking of.

It's not surprising that these once traditional breakfast beverage blends are pairing well together. So it makes sense to put them together in the name of the ultimate thirst-quenching experience, right? However, gin and tea pairing isn't something new, it dates back to the 1800s. Gin began its life as a medicinal liquor made by Italian monks. And people all over the world have been drinking tea for thousands of centuries, and good reason. Some teas have more health benefits than others, with plenty of evidence that drinking tea regularly can have a long-term impact on your health.

We’re all familiar with wine tasting. But have you heard of gin and tea tasting? Don’t worry, until recently, neither had I. Though an unusual pairing, it is one of those combos that seamlessly blend with each other. Both tea and gin are botanically derived beverages that are deliciously herbaceous and floral. Which made my tasting even more flavourful than I had anticipated because of the citrus chai's scent and the botanicals from both the gin and the tea. Carmien’s tea blends. Picture: Supplied No spitting in between! Although you'll need foods and drinks on hand that serve the purpose of neutralising the flavours between each tasting. To cleanse your palate properly during gin and tea tasting, pair it with nougat or dark chocolate (made from the seeds of the cacao tree, dark chocolate is loaded with nutrients.)

As with other types of alcohol, there is evidence that moderate consumption of gin can help reduce the risk of heart attacks. Each type of gin and tea has different flavour profiles and benefits, and it's common for other flavours to be blended with these teas to create a new flavour. According to sommelier Lynton Feines, Carmien's floral berry and citrus chai is the most popular for gin and tea tastings.

