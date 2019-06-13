These spirits are the perfect Father’s Day gift. Picture supplied

If you want to spoil your dad with a premium spirit then this is the time to do it. As you’re scouring the aisles for that perfect present, there are dozens of gins, vodkas and whiskeys to choose from.

If you know what your father loves to drink then it’s easy, but if you want to surprise him or change things up in his drinks cabinet then your should consider these three picks

Russian Bear Premium and flavoured Vodka

This vodka won gold at the International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC) in the Vodka category.

It was described by the panel of judges from the global wine and spirit industry, as having an exceptionally pure profile.

If you really want to change things up this Father’s Day then check out the flavoured Russian Bear range, you can choose from Wild Berry with Guarana, vanilla with coffee bean, pineapple and energy fusion.

Prices range from R 120 - R 420

Autograph Gin

In the highly competitive category of craft gins, Autograph Gin walked away with the International Gin Guide Award, best gin across Africa for 2019.

It’s produced at a boutique, small batch Craft Distillery in Stellenbosch, and is the work of Mathew Beach is the youngest distiller in SA.

It’s described as an African Dry Gin with “ base notes of Angelica Root, overtones of fragrant coriander and hints of delicious artemisia afra, give this gin unique strength and unparalleled depth and warmth.”

Autograph Gin retails for about R 500.

Gentleman Jack

We all know the Jack Daniels brand, but this Father’s Day is a good opportunity to introduce your dad to Gentleman Jack.

It’s unique and undergoes a second charcoal mellowing to achieve extra smoothness.

But as we all know there’s also the Old No.7 with its charcoal mellowed for smooth sippin’ and Single Barrel Select, hand selected to mature in the highest reaches of the barrel house it’s also a winner.

Gentleman Jack retails for about R 350.