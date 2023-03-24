Forget the booze, Mzansi millennials are swapping alcohol for tea

I have been coming across people who are celebrating 90 days of sobriety, others without cutting (which is a big hooray, to be honest) on my #fyp (for you page on tik tok), and the common thread is that they've never been happier, more productive, or, have meaningful relationships. But the question that appears to be holding people back from quitting alcohol is, "Who would I be?" Will I be able to deal with boredom? Because the reality is most people have been drinking since they were teenagers and are completely unaccustomed to having fun without booze.

People are giving up alcohol in greater numbers, not because they identify as alcoholics, but because the benefits of living sober outweigh the downsides. They are now preferring tea to alcohol, and the generation most likely to make the switch are Millennials aged 26 to 41. This is according to a recent survey conducted by Mintel – a market intelligence agency that tracks consumer trends around the world. According to the findings, almost half (49%) of those surveyed in the UK agreed that tea is a good alternative to alcohol, with 55% of Millennials likely to ditch booze in favour of a cup of tea.

The high cost of living and a desire to live a healthier lifestyle were cited as primary reasons for making the switch.

Adele du Toit, a spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council (SARC), indicated that consumers in South Africa are feeling the pinch as a result of high inflation, and many see good quality tea as a more affordable treat than alcoholic beverages. “Across the globe, Millennials are going semi-sober and embracing wellness more than any other generation,” said du Toit. Over 10,000 bars have closed in the United States in recent years, and 6,500 nightclubs have had to reduce their hours or close entirely. Nightlife in Europe is also not what it used to be. In the United Kingdom, the number of nightclubs fell from 3144 to 1733, while in the Netherlands, 38% of nightclubs were forced to close.

Millennials now prefer to drink in moderation rather than recklessly, in contrast to the spike seen during the lockdown, with a strong emphasis on health and well-being. "Juice runs," morning exercise classes and other wholesome activities are replacing wild nights of boozing at pubs and clubs. According to reports, global sales of booze are down among Millennials, who are ditching alcohol for tea. She brings to attention the fact that tea/tisanes are growing in popularity as a result of affordable luxuries, health and foodie culture, and increased shelf space, allowing for a wider range of speciality teas and tisanes/herbal infusions that provide new experiences for discerning tea drinkers.

“I think the youth enjoy the versatility of Rooibos. They can drink it hot or cold, as a cappuccino, espresso, cocktail, or mocktail. The tisane can also be used in smoothies, iced- or bubble tea and is available in more than 100 different blends,” said du Toit. She adds: “Millennials continue to prioritise functional foods and beverages, which makes Rooibos a natural choice given that it is caffeine-free, low in tannins, and high in antioxidants.” A Rooibos mocktail for millennials:

Ingredients: 15 Rooibos tea bags 1 litre of cold water

250ml sugar or sweetener to taste. Xylitol or stevia are good options. 2 litre pineapple juice 1 litre of apricot juice