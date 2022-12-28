Former news anchor Shahan Ramkissoon launches his own gin

Former eNCA news anchor Shahan Ramkissoon has recently announced the launch of his own gin brand, Lenyora. Ramkissoon took to his social media platforms earlier this week to announce the news.

“I’ve launched my very own proudly South African gin called Lenyora,” he wrote. I’ve launched my very own proudly South African gin called Lenyora. Order here: https://t.co/ArJXlguAkl pic.twitter.com/nmUpE5XXyk — Shahan Ramkissoon (@ShahanR) December 23, 2022 Asked what Lenyora meant, Ramkissoon said: “Wanting the brand to be proudly South African, Lenyora is Sesotho and fittingly means thirst in English, hence the tagline: ‘The thirst is real.’ Interestingly, Lenyora, in South African slang can also mean ‘boss’ or ‘top dog’.” Another user asked about the flavour profile, to which Ramkissoon said it is “infused with vanilla and elderflower that’s the difference. And we’ve removed the bitter after taste.”

He added that the gin is best served with regular tonic water and a small squeeze of lemon to balance the flavours. Ramkissoon has been a popular face on television for years. After more than a decade at eNCA, he left the channel earlier this year for a welcome change in his career, and in a new city. Besides being an owner of a gin brand, Ramkissoon is currently also the co-founder of Feel SA, an independent online multimedia news channel. In the alcohol business, he joins the likes of Mthokozisi Khathi aka DJ Tira who recently launched his own cider brand, Bearings Cyder, Kabelo Motsamai aka Prince Kaybee, and rugby legend Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira, who also recently launched their own wine brands namely Milani and The Beast Wine Collection.

