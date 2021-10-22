Get into the festive season spirit with these delicious cocktail recipes
We love raising a glass during the holidays – who does not? But it can be difficult to sift through the tons of holiday cocktail recipes out there to find the best recipes that fit your holiday party needs or relaxation, however, you don’t have to stress as we bring you some delicious recipes that you can try at home this holiday, courtesy of Roku Gin, Jim Beam, and Laphroaig.
Holiday cocktails come in a great variety of styles. From fruity martinis to comforting drinks with seasonal accents, there is a fantastic cocktail that is sure to put anyone in the festive spirit and impress all of your holiday guests.
Best of all, these cocktails are easy recipes.
Penicillin signature serve
Ingredients
50ml Laphroaig 10 Year Old
50ml Teachers Highland Cream
80ml blended scotch
25ml lemon juice
15ml honey syrup
10ml fresh ginger
Method
Muddle the fresh ginger in the bottom of the cocktail shaker. Add blended scotch, lemon juice, honey syrup, and ice. Strain into a rocks glass with 1 large ice cube (you may wish double-strain through a fine tea strainer). Pour the Laphroaig 10 Year Old over the back of the bar spoon so that it floats on top of the drink.
Signature serve
Ingredients
50ml Jim Beam White
129ml soda water
1 lemon wedge
Method
Chill the glass, soda and Jim Beam.
Squeeze a wedge of lemon and place in glass. Fill glass with ice, add 1 part, Jim Beam. Pour soda gently filling the glass.
Stir once and enjoy.
Roku negroni
Ingredients
50ml Roku
50ml Fernet Blanc
10ml sweet vermouth
10ml passion fruit cordial
Method
Mix all the ingredients and stir.
Garnish with an orange peel.