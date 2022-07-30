Get mixing! Here are 4 beautiful gin garnishes you have got to try

It’s true... your garnishes can make or break your gin and tonic, even if you’re using an ultra-premium gin and a top-quality tonic. The team at Sipsmith Gin notes that the array of options can be overwhelming when it comes to garnishing your gin, especially if you’re exploring the spirit for the first time.

Below, they have listed their four favourite essential gin garnishes that are sure to complement a traditional G&T. Lemons and limes Lemons and limes are a great basic garnish for any type of gin. It is somewhat controversial to lump them together as the lemon or lime debate is a big one.

However, given their citrusy flavour and similarity in appearance, we don’t think grouping them together is too scandalous. Try them both and see which side of the fence you fall on. Alternatively, you could be extra controversial and add them both to your gin at once! Lemons and limes work well in gin because they have a healthy dose of citric acid, which helps cut through the juniper and heavier botanicals to bring freshness to your glass.

Mint Mint is a classic garnish. Fresh mint has a sharp, aromatic taste that will add a crisp and invigorating twist to your drink. You may want to consider crushing the mint leaves as this will release more flavour. However, adding a leaf or two for the aesthetic certainly won’t do any harm. Mint leaves are at their freshest when their colour is bright, and the leaves are unblemished – so be sure to study your leaves before tossing them into your drink.

Mint is also great alongside other garnishes and will complement them well. Rosemary Rosemary is an excellent addition to any gin. It has a peppery, woody and aromatic taste that adds an earthy flavour to your drink.

It complements the juniper flavour well and, like mint, it is easy to include alongside other garnishes. A sprig of rosemary is an effortless way to make your drink look and taste impressive. So be sure to keep some on hand next time you’re planning an evening of G&Ts. Berries

You can’t go wrong with bright berries in your gin. Not only are berries a great garnish, but they will also soak up some of the gin, which means you have a tasty gin-infused snack at the end of your drink. Because juniper itself is a berry, berries complement the strong juniper flavour of gin. Adding more berries to the mix can only enhance the experience. Blueberries, raspberries, and even strawberries, work well. Or, opt to include a variety of berries in the same glass. Just be sure you don’t overdo it – you don’t want to overpower the taste of your quality gin.