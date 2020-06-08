Get Wine gets ready to open after closing due to massive influx of orders
Online wine portal Get Wine is gearing up to take orders again after temporarily closing due to a massive influx of orders.
Earlier this month, the team took to social media to announce that they had to decide to temporarily pause their website to allow themselves time to work through the order backlog.
“Due to the massive influx of orders during the Covid-19 lockdown period, management have decided to temporarily pause our website to allow ourselves time to work through the order backlog. If you have placed and paid for your order it will be delivered. If you placed your order but haven't paid, please pay before June 1st to enable us to deliver your order,” they said.
This week, the online wine portal announced on their website that their projected day for re-opening their website is June 15, or earlier.
They also said that people can fill in their details on the website so they can be notified when they reopen again.
Making Mondays great again! ✨ Our Getwine-team is super excited to send out your wine orders! We are hard at work to get your wine to you as swiftly as possible. We know how much you are looking forward to enjoying a fantastic glass of wine after all this time. Thank you for your patience and support! #LockdownLevel3 #WineOnline #WineLover #Getwine #Wine
