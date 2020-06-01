Get Wine temporarily closes ordering due to massive influx of orders

Over the past week week, liquor stores have been stocking up to get ready for the mad rush on June 1.

Some stores have tried to make things easier for consumers by enabling pre-orders that will be delivered when level 3 commences.

As much as this was a good idea, it seems like some online alcohol sellers have been getting massive influxes of orders that they had to pause orders from the site.

Online wine portal Get Wine took to social media to announce that they had to decide to temporarily pause their website for any wine ordering, due to the massive influx of orders during the lockdown.

“Due to the massive influx of orders during the Covid-19 lockdown period, management have decided to temporarily pause our website to allow ourselves time to work through the order backlog. If you have placed and paid for your order it will be delivered. If you placed your order but haven't paid, please pay before June 1st to enable us to deliver your order,” they said.