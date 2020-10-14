G.H. Mumm announces new ambassadors ahead of World Champagne Day

South Africans love champagne. The nation is among the top champagne consumers in the world and we rank first in the continent. It’s something French brands have noticed and has resulted in an increase in collaborations with luxury influencers. Now, G.H. Mumm has signed up actress Jessica Nkosi, luxury influencers Tshepi Vundla and Sarah Langa, media practitioner Lerato Sengadi and event stylist to the stars Precious the Planner as their new ambassadors. They join existing brand ambassador Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung. Called the Mumm Squad, the six personalities are the brand’s official faces, or “icons of celebration” and will be creating content and campaigns that recognise each of their new beginnings.

G.H. Mumm describes the squad as “a team of trailblazers that emulate the bold and daring spirit of this leading champagne brand”.

Senior brand manager Sibusiso Shangase said the personalities they chose embodied the brand’s philosophy.

“We at Maison Mumm have always been a forward-thinking champagne house and have always believed that when it comes to the journeys of passionate cshallenge Seekers, it’s not about how you end but it’s more about how you begin your new journeys.”

This announcement comes ahead of Global Champagne Day, which will be celebrated on October 23. The Mumm Squad will kick off their ambassadorial duties on the day.

In the champagne consumption stakes South Africa ranks 24th worldwide and first in the continent.

In 2018, South Africans consumed a total of 1 060 million bottles of champagne.

“And we spend just above R500 million annually on champagne,” revealed Oscar Masubelele, a champagne collector and connoisseur.

There has also been a marked change in how people consume champagne. It's no longer reserved for celebrations, it is consumed during brunch and dinner, or as an everyday beverage at home with friends and family.

In a previous interview with IOL Lifestyle, Pernord Ricard’s Hussain van Roos said the growth of champagne culture in South Africa is rooted in what the drink stands for –aspiration and luxury.

“We are seeing premium, super premium and ultra premium champagne growth in this country.

"So the culture has significantly grown and keeps growing.”