Champagne brand G.H. Mumm has confirmed that it will no longer continue its sponsorship of the Sun Met which was previously named the Sun Met Celebrated with G.H. Mumm. Picture: Supplied

Champagne brand G.H. Mumm has confirmed that it will no longer continue its sponsorship of the Sun Met which was previously named the Sun Met Celebrated with G.H. Mumm. The Champagne house will not be the title sponsor of the Sun Met in 2020 and believes this is the right decision for the brand. “Our core goal in sponsoring the Sun Met was to bring G.H. Mumm’s love of bold and daring celebrations to Africa’s richest race day.

"After consistently delivering a balance of sporting action, high-end fashion and quality entertainment at the Sun Met Celebrated with G.H. Mumm, we are satisfied that the goal has been met and 2019 marks the end of our partnership with the event,” said Sibusiso Shangase G.H. Mumm senior brand manager.

When Maison Mumm took the reins as title sponsor of Africa’s race day three years ago, it embarked on a mission to ensure the event is a news worthy, premium experience that remains a highlight on the event calendar. Led first by the call to action dare, win, celebrate, G.H. Mumm has invested well in its commitment to thrill race day goers with world class hospitality and entertainment in its signature marquee, the Paddock Club.

The 2018 and 2019 editions of the Met saw Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt inspire attendees to celebrate their #nextvictory when he co-hosted the prestigious racing event as Chief Entertainment Officer alongside Minnie Dlamini-Jones who has been the event’s Master of Celebrations for the last two years.