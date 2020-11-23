Gin and chocolate pairing? Yes please

If you’re the type of person who loves their chocolate just as much as a refreshing gin, then this pairing will probably appeal to you. Lindt has gone and paired their Lindt Excellence range with Inverroche Gin and we have to admit it’s a match made in taste bud heaven. Their reasoning for doing so is that gins today are often infused with different flavours, making them the perfect accompaniment to enjoy with chocolate. Lindt’s master chocolatier and the team at Inverroche Gin in Cape Town have thus collaborated on a Lindt Excellence and Inverroche Gin pairing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindt South Africa (@lindtsa) Below are the different pairings and what you can expect:

Lindt Excellence 70% paired with Inverroche Amber

Lindt Excellence 70% has a rich and complex character, which pairs perfectly with the rich aromatic notes in the Inverroche Amber gin.

The soft citrus and vanilla notes in the chocolate are accentuated by the pronounced orange and toffee accents of the Inverroche Amber gin.

Consider serving the chocolate alongside a glass of Inverroche Amber on ice with a curl of orange zest as a late-night treat.

Lindt Excellence Sea Salt paired with Inverroche Verdant

The Lindt Excellence Sea Salt suggests earthy aromas, these bring out the soft earthy undertones in the Inverroche Verdant gin.

The sea salt increases the sweet marzipan and coconut notes of the gin, brightening the florals within the liquid.

Pair the Lindt Excellence Sea Salt with a tall glass of Inverroche Verdant and elderflower tonic.

Lindt Excellence Intense Mint paired with Inverroche Classic

The Inverroche Classic gin’s citrus and ginger upfront flavours accentuate the darker notes of the cacao within the chocolate, the cool refreshing cardamom finish of the Classic gin intensifies the peppermint in the Lindt Excellence Intense Mint, which holds a long finish to the pairing.

Consider pairing the Lindt Excellence Intense Mint with a tall glass of Inverroche Classic and Indian tonic.

How to get the most out of your pairing

When pairing your preferred Lindt Excellence chocolate and the Inverroche gin range, take a bite of the chocolate and let the rich flavour coat your mouth, then take a sip of the liquid and let it strip the oils from your palate and intertwine with the complexity of the chocolate.

Visit https://www.lindt.co.za/ for more details