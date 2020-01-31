Grande Provence in Franschhoek is known for its beautiful wines and for being the perfect destination for a perfect weekend getaway.

Adding to all its beautiful things, it has also given Merlot its rightful place with the launch of a new single varietal wine offering.

In a statement, Grande Provence winemaker, Thys Smit said their Grande Provence Merlot started as part of the blend of The Grande Provence Red and is still a definitive variety of this signature wine. That with its fruit purity, its elegance, and complexity, it has evolved into an elegant, standalone wine in our portfolio.

The Grande Provence Merlot started out as part of the blend of The Grande Provence Red and is still a definitive variety of this signature wine. Picture: Supplied

“The youthful, yet classic Grande Provence Merlot 2018 was crafted from high-lying vineyards in the famous ‘golden triangle’ in the Helderberg region, home to some of the finest Stellenbosch reds.

"The vineyard is fanned by lovely cooling sea breezes, which leads to smaller berry formation with a lot of concentration. It allows us to extract and develop an elegant tannin structure.

"It can be a bottle of straightforward easy drinking wine or it can star in an opulent Bordeaux blend. I never realised what it took to make such a wine. With its versatility and elegance comes a bit of a rebellious temperament with a bunch of mixed signals and mixed analysis that can give you sleepless nights and plenty of grey hairs, but in the end, it turns into something beautiful,” said Smit.

Grande Provence Merlot 2018 sells at the cellar door at R170 per bottle. For added convenience, the wine can be purchased online from https://shop.grandeprovence.co.za/.