Happy Daiquiri Day! Here's how to make a delicious daiquiri

Today is National Daiquiri Day in the US. Not that you need an excuse to celebrate the invention of this rum-based drink. So raise your glass wherever you are and toast one of the oldest known cocktails.

Daiquiris are a family of cocktails whose main ingredients are rum, citrus juice (typically lime), and sugar. This refreshing drink was invented in 1898 in the small mining town of Daiquiri near Santiago, Cuba, where an American engineer, Jennings Stockton Cox, came up with this concoction to cool down during the long, hot summers. He used a simple blend of lime juice, sugar, and local Bacardi rum, poured over cracked ice. He quickly discovered that this was the best way to boost the morale of mine workers during the hot months of gruelling work. Below is a simple recipe courtesy of Spirits columnist Carrie Allan that you can try. This version keeps the classic appeal of a daiquiri's bright tartness and adds a note of spice and autumn fruit. You can use a light or dark rum here; a dark rum moves the drink into a richer, more wintry note. The chai syrup, which is made with Oregon chai tea latte concentrate, can be made in advance and refrigerated for up to two weeks.

Serves: 1 Ingredients Ice

28g whole-berry cranberry sauce 42g rum (light, dark, or a combination of the two) 14g fresh lime juice

21g chai syrup Method Chill a cocktail coupe.

