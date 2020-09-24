Heritage Day: 3 easy South African cocktails to stir up

Local spirits are a great way to showcase South Africa’s rich and diverse landscape.

What better way to celebrate Heritage Day than to have a cocktail or two? Well, we have some cocktail recipes to get your party started using local spirits.

So, make the first offering at this year’s Heritage Day braai with these easy do-it-yourself SA cocktails by the owner of Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen in Cape Town, Kurt Schlechter. Schlechter has recently been named among the drinks industry’s most influential figures in Bar World 100, an annual list that celebrates the best in the business, globally. He was ranked number 46, up 36 places from 2019, when he ranked 82.

Schlechter says it’s an “absolute honour to be nominated among such talented and passionate hospitality folks”, and that he is grateful to be in an industry that has evolved so much in the last 20 years.