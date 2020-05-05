Hilarious dalgona coffee fails

As many stay at home to flatten the curve of the coronavirus, bored people are increasingly turning to “quarantine trends” to occupy their time and minds. One such trend is “dalgona coffee”.

The dalgona coffee trend is a whipped three-ingredient coffee topping that became viral on social media where people were seen taking on the dalgona coffee challenge and posting their creations.

First, they mix two tablespoons of instant coffee or espresso powder, two tablespoons of sugar, and two tablespoons of hot water. Some people use a spoon to stir, while others use a hand mixer. The mixture has to turn from brown to beige and it has to form a thick, foamy texture. After, they have to spoon the mixture on top of a glass of hot or cold milk.

This Korean innovation has both amazed and frustrated everyone who has tried to make it.

Below are some of the fails.