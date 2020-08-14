How isolation will change shared drinking habits that are part of African traditions

In the past few months, many South Africans started working remotely, at the instruction of their employers and in the interest of limiting the spread of the coronavirus. And for the foreseeable future, citizens will still be encouraged to practice social distancing and to socialise remotely as well. Let’s talk about how quarantine and social distancing has and will continue to change shared drinking habits that are part of African traditions. The world has changed, and so has the thinking about public gatherings. Whether it was planning for traditional feasts with family or celebrations, people have not been able to, and still can’t, have the gatherings they had imagined this year. For example, every year in winter and summer Xhosa people have initiation ritual ceremonies at which beer is often shared. Isolation will one day end, but what is here to stay is the awareness that has been raised that shared experiences over drinks are central to our relationships with families and friends.

We spoke to brewmasters Palesa Mohale and Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela on how isolation has and will continue to change shared drinking habits.

Mawela said within the traditional set-up they were starting to see some changes in behaviour, for example, some people were not comfortable sharing traditional beer from a calabash because of hygiene concerns.

“We will need to find other creative ways of sharing from the same calabash without losing the cultural significance of the act. Maybe people pour into a smaller individual calabash. On the clear beer, we will also see a change in behaviour. Gone are the days of "can I taste what you have?" or "can I have some of yours?". People will be more cautious about their drinks and sharing them. I see this being a bigger issue for the guys that would typically buy a 750ml to share. I think we will see a trend towards buying the smaller bottle sizes so people don't have to share. And those that do share, it won't be by drinking directly from the bottle,” she said.

“I do feel, however, that not enough education is done on this matter. Once case numbers go down and the country opens up more we will start having ceremonies where the sharing will start happening, which could potentially increase infection rates. I think people need to be given practical examples of how the virus spreads. The government could use the chiefs from the villages to educate people on why we should stop sharing from a calabash,” added Mawela.

Mohale said it was an unfortunate reality that the coronavirus would be around for months, if not years to come. However, as social beings, we have been anticipating the lifting of all restrictions so we can go back to our normal lives.

“Drinking is a social activity that brings people together and expands one’s social circle. It has been the norm for the majority of the black population in townships to share a beer from the same bottle. It will take a lot of discipline and adaptation to the permanent changes that we foresee moving forward as a black society. The sharing of drinks comes from the spirit of ubuntu where our forefathers used to rotate ukhamba (a clay pot) among themselves, taking sips of umqombothi (traditional beer) while holding conversations. Africans have traditional rituals that they perform, such as communicating with their ancestors for guidance or thanksgiving. Part of this ritual requires that each family member present during this ceremony drink from the same clay pot; this signifies their presence and connection with their ancestors. The coronavirus regulations go against such practices,” she said.

Continual teaching is vital to ensure people adhere to the regulations, Mohale added.

“Tradition is historic and I do not foresee the practice of these rituals coming to an end. However, minor changes that could be implemented would be to limit the number of people invited during traditional ceremonies. South Africa is a diverse country where citizens embrace their heritage and most of this is done through social gatherings. What I foresee changing would be a decrease in social circle sizes and fewer ceremonies being held,” she said.