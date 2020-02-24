Jack Daniels Master Distiller, Chris Fletcher shares the process of making one of the top-selling whiskey in the world. Picture: Supplied
If you are a whiskey lover, you will know that it is a spirit produced from fermented grain and aged in the wood. 

And a spirit is an alcoholic beverage in which the alcohol content has been increased by distillation. 

We had a chat with Jack Daniels Master Distiller, Chris Fletcher who shared with us the process of making one of the top-selling whiskey in the world which is Jack Daniel’s. 

  • Cave spring water and a combination of corn, barley and rye (otherwise known as a mash bill) are cooked in a 10,000-gallon tank. 

  • Yeast and sour mash are combined, and fermentation begins in a 40,000-gallon tank. There are 64 tanks. The sour mash mixture ferments for three to six days. 

  • The mixture is distilled to yield 140-proof whiskey. 

  • The mixture is mellowed, drop-by-drop, through ten feet of hard sugar maple charcoal, a process that takes an additional three days. This process softens the whiskey, removing much of the grainy flavor.  

  • The mellowed whiskey is placed into a new, toasted and charred American white oak barrel. 

  • The filled barrels are stored in one of the distillery’s 90 barrel horses for four to seven years. 

  • During maturation, the barrel imparts all of the whiskey’s color and more than half of its flavor. 

  • When whiskey tasters determine that the whiskey is mature, the barrels are removed from the warehouse and the whiskey is bottled and shipped around the globe. 