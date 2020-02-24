We had a chat with Jack Daniels Master Distiller, Chris Fletcher who shared with us the process of making one of the top-selling whiskey in the world which is Jack Daniel’s.
View this post on Instagram
The Old Fashioned made the Jack Daniel's smooth sippin' way: *50ml Old No. 7 *12.5ml Simple syrup *2 Dashes Bitters 1. Fill a rocks glass halfway with cubed ice. 2. Pour Old No. 7 over ice 3. Add remaining ingredients and stir for 20-30 seconds 4. Garnish with an orange twist and a cherry #JackDanielsSA
A post shared by Jack Daniel's South Africa (@jackdaniels_sa) on
-
Cave spring water and a combination of corn, barley and rye (otherwise known as a mash bill) are cooked in a 10,000-gallon tank.
-
Yeast and sour mash are combined, and fermentation begins in a 40,000-gallon tank. There are 64 tanks. The sour mash mixture ferments for three to six days.
-
The mixture is distilled to yield 140-proof whiskey.
-
The mixture is mellowed, drop-by-drop, through ten feet of hard sugar maple charcoal, a process that takes an additional three days. This process softens the whiskey, removing much of the grainy flavor.
-
The mellowed whiskey is placed into a new, toasted and charred American white oak barrel.
-
The filled barrels are stored in one of the distillery’s 90 barrel horses for four to seven years.
-
During maturation, the barrel imparts all of the whiskey’s color and more than half of its flavor.
-
When whiskey tasters determine that the whiskey is mature, the barrels are removed from the warehouse and the whiskey is bottled and shipped around the globe.