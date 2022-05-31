How LootLove went from being a tequila girl to a fine wine woman

LootLove (Luthando Shosha) has always been the girl next door. Her career as presented on what was then SA’s biggest music TV show, “Live AMP,” started after she won the show’s presenter search. It was her relatability then that endeared her to many young women (and men) and that kept her status as one of the presenters who are the future of South African TV.

Over the past decade since LootLove’s journey in the industry began, she’s grown up with her fan base and in the process solidified her standing in the entertainment industry. She’s a dependable broadcaster, both on TV and radio, is seen as an edgy fashionista and, after the birth of her twins, she’s a cool mom. And with that growth comes opportunities to align with brands that fit with her current image, which explains why she was chosen to be the ambassador of Krone’s Night Nectar Blanc De Blancs MCC.

“Bubbly has always been a complicated beverage for me,” she said to IOL Lifestyle after being announced as the ambassador of the beverage. Shosha currently hosts Honey TV’s Battle of the Ankara and Africa Now Radio on Apple Music. “I've always been into tequila (laughs). I was all about shots all the way. But as I got older, I acquired the taste for bubbly.”

Looking back in the early years of her career, Loot says that it was tough getting people to understand her and what she is about. “I was afraid of being misunderstood and also of people's perceptions of me and who I am. I was so different from everyone else in the presenting game, which kind of made me stick out even more. “Eventually, I learnt that it was the best thing about me. It is that authenticity that has led to every brand collaboration relationship I have right now. After having children, it has given me the room to be myself at all times and that has attracted brands to want to work with me.”

She has worked with a number of brands, including Revlon, FootWorks, BMW and now Krone. “In my mind, especially in my younger years as an entertainer, I realised that if I wanted a brand to trust you and see the value of collaborating with you and using your face to move their product in a positive way, I had to remain authentic to who I am. “I didn't start off with a luxury brand, but as I grew in the industry, these brand collaborations were the kind of things that I wanted to do and I hoped that my actual life emulated the kind of collaborations and ambassadorships that I attracted.”

Luthanda Shosha (LootLove) is the face of Krone’s Night Nectar Blanc De Blancs. Even before bagging the campaign, she had a good relationship with the MCC brand for a number of years. “This particular collab came into fruition in the most organic way,” she said. “I have been a friend of the brand for a number of years, so the relationship was already organic. “Three years ago when I had my kids, Krone made me these sparkling bottles for my girls. It was one of the best gifts I have every received and I am saving it for when they are of age. That was the first time that they played around with a gold label type of design on a black bottle and after they saw that, they realised it could be a potential direction they could go in for a product package. So something they did for me as a sentimental gift turned into something greater for them as a brand.”

It’s a full circle moment for Loot as her first experience with sparkling wine was seeing her mother enjoy it. “My mother is such a lady, and she’s very particular about what she drinks. So it has always been a grown-up beverage for me. But what I did not realise at the time was that I was missing out on such a fun drink. It’s flirty, looks good on your arm and helps you party hard. And as you grow up and make more money, you expand your bubbly repertoire.” Her thoughts on the wine? “Oh it’s very smooth, grown up and not overwhelming.”