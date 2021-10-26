How The Cape Town Gin company is helping to save the Rhino one G&T at a time

Cape Town Gin, has added a new varietal which will allow gin enthusiasts a chance to give back to rhino conservation this summer. Made in the classic style and infused with rhino bush and buchu, Cape Town Black Rhino Gin supports the ongoing fight to save the rhino by donating a portion of proceeds for every bottle sold to the Boucher Legacy.

The NPO has set out to protect not only the endangered rhino but also the pangolin and other dwindling species from extinction, with the hope of ending poaching for good across the country. South Africa is home to most of the world’s rhino population, making us a target for poachers. Even though there is no truth in the myth that rhino horn holds medicinal properties, this hasn’t stopped the demand for illegal rhino horns and poachers are happy to meet that demand. Their methods are cruel, with speed prioritised over the animals’ lives. If rhinos are lucky, poachers will tranquilise them first before their horns are hacked off, leaving the creature behind to bleed to death (and maybe rescued) or they’re simply shot dead to be dehorned.

In part due to lockdown, 2020 saw the lowest number of rhinos poached yearly since 2011 with 394 rhinos lost, but the fight is far from over. Every day that passes is another day we lose a rhino. And, with restrictions being lifted and international travel seemingly back on the cards, these numbers will surely increase. Although the extinction of these great beasts would be a tragedy, few realise the ramifications for us should this actually happen. This is because the rhino is a keystone species - they are the glue that holds a habitat together – if they should disappear, it would set off a chain of events that could drastically change that habitat or even eradicate it completely. “We’ve always believed that to be a great enduring company, you need to give back,” says Jaco Boonzaaier, director of Cape Town Gin & Spirits Company. “Our Cape Town The Pink Lady Gin supports the important work done by breast cancer community carer PinkDrive, and we work closely with Khoisan Gourmet, who empower local Khoi and San farming communities, to create our Rooibos Red Gin.”