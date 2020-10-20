How to celebrate Global Champagne Day this year

It will be the 11th year that the world celebrates the French beverage. It was initiated by an American blogger, Chris Oggenfuss, in 2009, who wanted to honour champagne. The day has since become popular with the many fans of bubbly around the world and is also used by champagne and sparkling wine brands to promote their wines. Usually, many celebrations would be planned by restaurants, hotels and brands. However, due to the global pandemic, many places have downscaled and few brands are even planning to celebrate. However, there’s still nothing stopping you from raising a glass and toasting the wine of kings! Now, while it is Global Champagne Day, it’s also a great time to spotlight South Africa’ excellent Methode Cap Classiques. The only difference between champagne and MCC is where it is produced. Only sparkling wines produced in the Champagne region in France can be called champagne. But winemakers use the same process to make MCC and champagne. So this is a good opportunity to purchase any of our MCCs and celebrate Global Champagne Day, especially those of you who still think our wines are below par. It’s time to change your mind and embrace MCC. How to celebrate There are various ways to celebrate Global Champagne Day this year. You can either go to a restaurant or land an invitation to an exclusive event (we have heard two are happening in Johannesburg this week).

Join or host a virtual tasting with fellow bubbly fans. PICTURE: TheBuyer.net

But not everyone is comfortable to go out as yet, and that’s where the virtual bubbly celebration comes in. Join or host a virtual tasting with fellow bubbly fans. It would be a great opportunity to try out a brand you haven’t tasted before. Virtual wine tastings have proven to be popular during the lockdowns and it’s a great way to have good, safe fun with your friends and family. Plus you are at home and that means there is little chance of you driving intoxicated.

If you feel that you need to be around people, various restaurants and hotels are hosting Champagne Day celebrations.

Tsogo Sun hotels have been celebrating since the beginning of October and will continue until October 31. Their hotels in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape all have specials that will make your celebrations a tad cheaper than usual. From MCC to French champagne, the hotels have a special rate for the various Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot and Graham Beck wines on their wine list.

Rumour has it that both House of BNG and GH Mumm are having special events to toast Global Champagne Day.

Bonang Matheba, whose House of BNG recently launched a Prestige Reserve, a luxury vintage MCC, posted a cryptic post on Instagram, signalling that something is up. We have also heard via the grapevine that some big soirée is happening sometime this week. This is ahead of the House of BNG being the official celebration partner of the Miss South Africa 2020 pageant, which is taking place on Saturday in Cape Town.

French luxury brand GH Mumm recently announced five new ambassadors of their brand, who are joining Somizi Mhlongo as members of Mumm Squad. In an interview with IOL Lifestyle, Tshepi Vundla, one of the new ambassadors, confirmed that there is an event that is planned, where they will be toasting Global Champagne Day.

Both events are expected to be “by invitation only”.

There’s no word yet if DJ Zinhle will also be hosting an event to celebrate Global Champagne Day.

The DJ and businesswoman recently acquired her own bubbly brand, with Boulevard Rosé, a French sparkling wine produced in the Languedoc region in the south of France.