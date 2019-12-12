McGregor Winery has recently launched a first of its kind in South Africa - the McGregor lifestyle wine range and shortbread pairing. Picture: Supplied

Most wine enthusiasts will find their best pairings with foods like pizza, chocolate, meats, and popcorn, just to mention a few. But, did you know shortbread can also be more delicious when paired with the right wine?

A first for South Africa, McGregor Winery in the Western Cape has recently launched a first of its kind in South Africa - the McGregor wine range and shortbread pairing.

In a statement, the winery stated that the small village of McGregor and the vineyards surrounding it are situated at the foothills of the Riviersonderend mountains, and that the rural area surrounding the village is characterised by a rugged landscape and a variety of fauna and striking flora just waiting to be discovered.

They also mentioned that the wines made from the McGregor area have an unforgettable charm; and it is with this in mind that the McGregor range of lifestyle wines was inspired, that each wine is crafted to reflect McGregor’s wild nature in its flavours.

Here’s how to pair McGregor wines with shortbread.