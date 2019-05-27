HQ’s Whisky dinner is back this Wednesday. File pic

A life well-lived involves a series of memorable moments, of journeys and adventures on the road less travelled. A chilly morning in the Kruger Park nine years ago provided one of my most memorable moments. Breakfast was hot buttered croissants and fresh fruit, devoured while sipping on 12-year-old single malt whisky.

The picture postcard scene was a clearing in the African bush, the rising sun peeping over the treetops, giraffe and elephant stood close enough for us to observe them, yet far enough away for us to hop on to our game drive vehicle in an emergency.

The occasion was a weekend showcasing the quality and versatility of The Singleton of Dufftown single malt whisky.

My role was to talk about The Singleton whisky. Bringing single malt whisky along on the pre-dawn game drive was not part of my brief and what I did probably fell foul of the brand marketing rules, but it worked and proved memorable for everyone.

We drank the whisky neat, added it to our coffee, splashed it over fruit salad, sat back, soaked up the rays of the rising sun and absorbed the tranquility that only exists in the African bush.

Cape Town’s HQ Restaurant has created an opportunity to experience another memorable moment, with HQ’s electric energy providing a bustling backdrop to HQ’s Whisky Dinner.

It’s more accessible than a game drive in the Kruger Park and we’ve organised more whisky. The master distiller in Scotland added more expressions to the range, which now includes 15 and 18-year-old expressions.

This Wednesday join me at HQ. We start with world-class cocktails and canapes followed by head chef Sara-Leigh Kruger’s specially designed three-course menu, with a different whisky per course.

A new initiative for this dinner is that guests will be able to order bottles of Singleton Single malt for their tables.

The dinner is R 345, with bottle serves at R 599 for Singleton 12, R 899 for 15 and R 1 199 for the 18-year-old.

Please book by phoning 021 4246373 or email [email protected]