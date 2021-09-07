Hydration tips: The best drinks to keep you hydrated that aren't water

The importance of water in our diets is hard to overstress. With the human body composed of up to 60% water, water is essential and hydration is key to leading a healthy, happy life. For those of us who enjoy drinking water, this is great news. However, for those of us who don’t like the taste of water or are simply indifferent to it, it can be difficult to take in as much water as the body needs.

Of course, there is no substitute for water and it’s important to aim for eight glasses of water a day. However, there are other water sources that can complement drinking water in a pretty powerful way. If you are looking for creative ways to up your fluid intake, here are five things you can start doing today. Milk

Because it’s so much thicker than water, you might think that milk could dehydrate, but that’s not the case. In addition to calcium and vitamin D, milk contains protein to keep you fuelled on even the hottest of days, another thing water can’t do. Smoothie Smoothies are great for hydration; depending on what you add, they can stand in for a solid snack or meal. If you’re looking for something simple and easy to digest, blend your favourite fruits with water or a liquid base.

Coconut water This popular drink has a high electrolyte content and potassium, which plays a crucial role in regulating body fluids. You can drink it straight or add it to a smoothie. You may want to pay attention to the sugar content and choose a variety without added sweeteners. Herbal tea