I work a nine to wine, what am I?

Sive Mbejeni's love for anything difficult and challenging uncorked his passion for wine, which ultimately led him to pursue a career as a sommelier. "The nature of wine is somehow complex. It's always been intriguing for me," he says. Mbejeni, 29, originally from Johannesburg, lives in Doha, Qatar. Owing to his career, Mbejeni glamorously drinks his way across the world. He's had the pleasure of travelling to five continents and is never in the same country for more than a year. Sommeliers are wine professionals, found in any food and beverage-related industry, mainly to enhance the wine experience of the clientele in the establishment.

A sommelier's job entails many facets; they must be welcoming, warm and attentive listeners.

"What I love most about my job is travelling and learning about the different cultures in every country, and the chance of getting to try some of the best wines in the country," he told IOL Lifestyle.

He suggests that the best way to learn about wine is to have a strong interest in the subject, visit vineyards frequently, and attend wine tastings.

People tend to assume that if the wine is expensive, it will taste better. Mbejeni says this is a myth. Some wines are less expensive but taste better than those that are more expensive.

Mbejeni says there are great wine producers in every country and he does not have a favourite.

Wine is a subjective experience, he says, and there are a few key elements to observe when tasting it, among them :

Sight – the appearance of the bottle.

Nose – aromas, characteristics of the wine.

Taste – the confirmation of everything you discovered on the nose which will help you conclude the growing conditions of the wine, climatic conditions, or where the wine comes from.

MYTH: If the wine is expensive, it will taste better. Picture: Supplied

He shares three basic tips for someone looking to visit a vineyard:

Sample what the winery or region is known for.

Sommeliers are there to help – ask away.

Have fun.

Mbejeni studied at the Court Of Master Sommeliers (Europe) and Wine And the Spirits Education Trust (UK).