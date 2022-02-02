I'll drink to that! A conversation with winemaker Trevor DeRuisé

It’s not often a child responds to that age-old question – “What do you want to be when you grow up?” – with the answer: “winemaker.” Growing up, little did Trevor DeRuisé know that one day, he would be one of the most exceptional winemakers in Africa.

Who is Trevor DeRuisé? DeRuisé also known as LOST BOY is a professional cyclist, who comes from Lake Tahoe in California. He happened to stumble upon his new home among the vines of Cape Agulhas. The Cape Agulhas Wine Appellation is located on the southernmost tip of Africa, the world’s oldest New World wine region. For as long as DeRuisé can remember, all he ever wanted to do was race bikes. He has been fortunate enough to have made a career of that for almost a decade, yet strangely, he was not happy. After 11 years of professional mountain bike racing, DeRuisé reached a breaking point, sold everything he owned (except his bicycle), and moved to the southernmost tip of Africa.

“Between the fast-paced life in Los Angeles and constant travel for races, winemaking became my passion and my escape. I spent so much time pedalling through different landscapes as fast as I could, yet the only time I really felt connected to nature was while working on my wines. It was clear I needed to make a change. At the end of 2018, I sold everything I owned (except for my bike of course) and hopped on a plane to Africa. What was meant to just be one harvest, three months maximum to reset, turned into what my life is now today,” he said. Taken under the wing of some of the most talented winemakers in South Africa, DeRuisé now lives in a wine cellar, amongst the vines, two-and-a-half hours away from the nearest city where he hones his craft. Below, is a conversation with him on his journey as a winemaker and his brand LOST BOY Wines.

Q: What led you to become a winemaker? A: Wine first grabbed my attention while I was racing full time. Every time I’d land in a new country, the wine heritage there was the first thing I’d lookup. Q: What is your favourite food and wine pairing?

A: Fishing takes up most of my non-wine and non-cycling time these days, so I’d say fumé blanc and a fresh galjoen on the fire. Q: Which wines that you make are your favourite and why? A: I’m very passionate about rosé and light reds. I am a massive fan of French wine – specifically Provence and Beaujolais. They’re my favourite to drink, but also the finesse and artistry required to do these styles well have always excited me. There's a lot more pink and light red coming for 2022.

Q: How does making wine in Gaansbaai compare to doing it in other parts of the Western Cape? A: It’s gnarly out there. We have a proper cool climate. Our warmest day in the middle of summer might be 30 degrees for only a few hours. But that same day is going to be 40-plus degrees in Stellenbosch. We get rain all year round. Brutal winds. All because of our proximity to the sea where the Indian and Atlantic Oceans come together. Our crop is always smaller than other regions but the crop we do get is phenomenal. Naturally high acidities, low pH’s, and proper phenolic ripeness due to how long our grapes hang on the vines create vibrant, fruit-forward, elegant, and wildly expressive wines that can age beautifully. Q: How did you wind up making wine in Gansbaai?

A: Completely by chance. Wouldn’t have been able to point out Gansbaai on a map until about three months after I got here. Q: What is the best part of the winemaking process? A: Every step of the process during harvest time is the best. It's a very exciting time of the year. But I’d say bottling is my favourite as it’s the only time you can actually take a deep breath.

Q: What is the most important step in the winemaking process? A: Farming. The best way to make good wine is to start with great grapes. Q: How do people book a tasting experience with you?