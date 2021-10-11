Illy coffee capsules are now available at supermarkets to enjoy at home
Compatible with Nespresso capsule machines, coffee lovers are now be able to enjoy their favourite coffee shop blend in the comfort of their homes.
Due to more time being spent at home over the past two years the demand for more at home coffee choices has increased. Coffee lovers are now brewing and experimenting with coffee flavours at home, and keeping in line with this trend, the coffee experts at illy have shifted their focus to include home consumption and give us barista-style coffees in the convenience of a capsule.
Illy coffee beans and instant coffee have already been available in select retailers, but with the introduction of illy capsules to supermarket shelves, and to a wider range of retailers than before, the opportunity to enjoy this blend has increased.
Brewed with sustainably sourced Arabica beans from around the world, the velvety illy taste that is synonymous with sophistication and quality and is recognised by The International Chef Community as a premium coffee brand based on ingredient selection, blending and combining of ingredients, cupping, giving a superior customer experience.
The illy capsules are available in five different blends – Classico, Intenso, Forte, Decaffeinato and Classico Lungo and are available at retail and online stores at a RRSP of R79,99.