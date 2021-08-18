International Pinot Noir Day: A guide to the varietal and our top suggestions

August 18 is the official day to drink one of the most loved red wines. Pinot noir is one of the oldest grape varieties in the world. It is the world's most popular light-bodied red wine with a pale colour and a high level of acidity. Although it has a light texture and soft tannins, the wine is complex with a tremendous and subtle range of aromas.

Pinot noir is one of the more ancient grape varieties. Its grapes are grown around the world, mostly in the cooler climates, and the grape is often associated with the Burgundy region of France, its birthplace. Cellarmaster at Creation Wines Jean-Claude Martin adds that a good pinot noir reflects the place where it is grown. He says the varietal ideally needs to be grown under cooler conditions to prolong the ripening process. “The close proximity of our vineyards to the Atlantic Ocean and an elevation of 300m above sea level result in cool conditions, ideal for the slow ripening of the grapes. The steady sea breezes coming off the cold Atlantic move up the valley and keep the vineyards healthy and happy.”

How to pair it with food Pinot noir’s light body, complex structure, and elegant tannins make it a great wine to pair with all types of food. For fruit-forward versions opt for fatty fish or seafood like scallops, lobster, or shrimp. It is a great option to pair alongside vegetable-inspired dishes, too, try roasted heirloom carrots or caramelized cauliflower steak, both of which can stand up to the wine’s elegance. Below are our favourite picks that you can enjoy this International Pinot Noir Day.

The Bouchard Finlayson Tête de Cuvée 2013. Picture: Supplied The Bouchard Finlayson Tête de Cuvée 2013 The Bouchard Finlayson Tête de Cuvée label presents a cameo selection of the top pinot noir barrels from any particular vintage, showcasing only the very best, and released only during exceptional vintages. The emphasis of the Tête de Cuvée Galpin Peak Pinot Noir 2013 was placed on attaching the best pinot noir ferments, to the best new wood with the intention of sculpting a top-quality, collectors’ wine. It is a complex wine that demands further ageing to develop its core of complexity. Creation Wine’s Reserve Pinot Noir. Picture: Supplied Creation Wine’s Reserve Pinot Noir