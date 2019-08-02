Every first Friday in August the world celebrates International Beer Day.



Formed in 2007 and first celebrated in 2008, the day is all about celebrating beer and brewing, while bringing together friends and those who are really into discovering new beers from around the world.





Shaun Standeaven of the Standeaven Brewery in Hillcrest, 30km west of Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal, shared tips on how to get the most out of your beer that will get you to appreciate the beverage even more:





Look after your beer





Beer can be a sensitive product, so it appreciates a little care with regards to its storage and handling. Best stored cold for at least 24 hours before serving.





The right glass enhances your beer-drinking experience





You would be amazed at the difference a clean glass and they right type of glass can make to your beer-drinking pleasure.





When visiting local breweries, don’t be scared to ask for a taste





Rather find a beer you will enjoy instead of just buying the first one you see, m. Most breweries are happy to give tasters as that way you find a beer you enjoy and you will more than likely come back for more.





Be open to trying a new beer a new style





You never know you might end up finding a beer you really enjoy. Most of all just enjoy, beer is a social product, so enjoy sharing a beer with friends, after a long day or just because you feel like a beer.



