It’s always a good time to enjoy a glass of wine (or three) - whether it’s to wind down after a long day or to turn things up before a night out.
According to Days of the Year, Wine Day is more about celebrating the beverage rather than the act of drinking it.
Of course, there’s no rule against sipping on your favourite varietal while celebrating wine o’ clock all day.
South African is home to some of the world’s best wines and most beautiful wine estates.
Unless you’re an aficionado, it’s hard to choose a favourite wine or the perfect wine estate that caters to your palate.
But if you’re just a wine enthusiast who wants to keep up with the latest trends then these are the wine bloggers you need to follow.Through My Wine Glass
Wine enthusiast Elvina Snell blogs about her favourite wines, shares pairing suggestions and her favourite wine farms to visit with friends and family.
ALTO WINES CELEBRATES A CENTURY OF WINEMAKING || 🍷 @altowineestate celebrates 100 years of winemaking. Can you believe the iconic Stellenbosch winery has had 5 winemakers spanning over a decade . . 📸 @mancrave_sa #100yearsofwinemaking #Altowines #Stellenbosch #LovingStellenbosch #StellenboschWineRoute #DecadeofWine
The Wine Girl Cape Town
Since 2016 blogger, Leanne is on a mission to be the first woman to visit and blog her way through the 800 wine farms in South Africa.
To date she's visited 110 farms and continues to take her followers on the exciting journey with her.
Uncork SA
Follow the wine journey of this blogger as he visits and reviews wines from around the world. The self confessed novice takes his 25 000 followers on a from Napa to Stellenbosch to learn about wine.
The Wine Fox
A space where amateurs and experts can join blogger Nicola Jane Nelson on a journey to showcase the finest wine estates, restaurants and accommodation that the Cape Winelands has to offer.
Happy International Chardonnay day! Bigger is better and biggest is best, If you take my advise your Chardonnay will outshine all the rest.especially with this magnum bottle of Lothian Chardonnay 2016 from the Elgin Valley. . Elgin in my opinion produces the creme dela creme when it comes to South African Chardonnay. You'll often find beautiful notes of hazelnut, orange blossom, stone fruit, lemon peel with beautiful mineralitly when in come to a Elgin Chardonnay. Always elegant, fresh and never flabby. . What is your favourite South African Chardonnay? . . . . #internationalchardonnayday #chardonnay #elginwines #winegirl #winewoman #wineoftheday #winemagnum #thewinefox #whitewine #wineblogger
