It’s International Wine Day today, a day to celebrate the things that makes wine great and why we love it so much. It’s always a good time to enjoy a glass of wine (or three) - whether it’s to wind down after a long day or to turn things up before a night out.

According to Days of the Year, Wine Day is more about celebrating the beverage rather than the act of drinking it.

Of course, there’s no rule against sipping on your favourite varietal while celebrating wine o’ clock all day.



South African is home to some of the world’s best wines and most beautiful wine estates.

Unless you’re an aficionado, it’s hard to choose a favourite wine or the perfect wine estate that caters to your palate.

But if you’re just a wine enthusiast who wants to keep up with the latest trends then these are the wine bloggers you need to follow.



Follow the wine journey of this blogger as he visits and reviews wines from around the world. The self confessed novice takes his 25 000 followers on a from Napa to Stellenbosch to learn about wine.

Wine enthusiast Elvina Snell blogs about her favourite wines, shares pairing suggestions and her favourite wine farms to visit with friends and family.Since 2016 blogger, Leanne is on a mission to be the first woman to visit and blog her way through the 800 wine farms in South Africa.To date she's visited 110 farms and continues to take her followers on the exciting journey with her.