Introducing ‘The Don's Table,’ a journey into the heart of Don Julio’s legacy

Get ready to embark on an electrifying journey into the heart of tequila excellence, as Don Julio, the true titan of top-tier tequila, unveils its latest innovation, Don Julio Blanco, at the new event property known as “The Don's Table”. This is not just any tequila launch; it's an invitation to step foot into the enchanting realm of Tierra De Don Julio, where tequila aficionados and enthusiasts alike are about to be swept off their feet on an immersive thrill ride of discovery, education, and, of course, tequila-infused Celebration!

Natalia Celani, the Marketing Director behind Don Julio locally is bubbling with excitement: “We are absolutely over the moon to introduce ‘The Don's Table’ to our beloved South African consumers. “This concept is more than just a way to savour our exceptional tequila; it's a one-of-a-kind opportunity to dive head-first into the captivating saga of Don Julio Gonzalez, the trailblazing visionary behind our iconic brand. Through ‘The Don's Table’, we're not just sharing our tequila; we're sharing our passion for exceptional devotion.” But hold on to your sombreros, folks, because ‘The Don’s Table’ isn't just a physical place; it's an experience that bridges the gap between the tequila in your glass and the spirit of Mexican food and dance.

Through ‘The Don's Table’, they are not just sharing tequila; they are sharing their passion for exceptional devotion. Picture: Supplied Picture yourself getting cosy, mingling with fellow aficionados and soaking in the rich heritage through storytelling that's so immersive, you'll feel like you're right there in the agave fields of Jalisco where the brand was born.

And it's not just about sipping tequila; it's about building a vibrant community of fellow aficionados who appreciate the sheer artistry and craftsmanship that goes into each and every bottle. As Celani passionately puts it: “We firmly believe that the true essence of tequila can only be appreciated when you understand its roots, the meticulous craftsmanship, and the ever-evolving luxury trends. “Tequila is slowly becoming a leader in the spirits category, surpassing whisky in the US and growing exponentially in our shores. ‘The Don's Table’ is our way of enlightening consumers, taking their tequila knowledge and appreciation to the next level!”

Now, mark your calendars, because the official launch of ‘The Don's Table’ in Johannesburg on September 29 is going to be the hottest ticket in town. But don't worry if you can't make it; this is just the first sip of many to come. Don Julio is on a mission to make sure tequila lovers all across South Africa get a shot at joining this thrilling journey through Tierra De Don Julio (the land of Don Julio).

And what's a journey without a little liquid sunshine, right? Among the many delightful surprises waiting for you at ‘The Don's Table’ is the Don Margarita, the true superstar of the show.

Don Julio Blanco. Picture: Supplied Crafted with the precision of a master artist, this signature cocktail embodies the spirit of Don Julio himself. It's a tantalizing blend of Don Julio Blanco, freshly handpicked ingredients, and artisanal craftsmanship that'll make your taste buds tango with delight.

Fresh, vibrant, and elevated – it's not just any margarita; it's the ultimate margarita, and it's waiting for you to raise a glass at The Don's Table! The Don Margarita Ingredients

50 ml Don Julio Blanco 25ml Lime 15ml Agave Syrup

Garnish: The zest of 1 lime and sea salt purposefully dusted Glass: Rocks Glass Directions

1. Prepare a rocks glass with a salt rim 2. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker 3. Add ice and shake passionately

4. Strain into glass over ice 5. Garnish the glass with lime zest and sea salt rim Act of Devotion