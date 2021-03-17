Irish-inspired cocktails to celebrate St Patrick's Day

Today is St Patrick's Day! Also known as the Day of the Festival, it is an annual religious and cultural celebration in commemoration of the death of Saint Patrick. Green is traditionally worn on St Patrick’s Day to symbolise the colours of Ireland. This day is a global celebration of the spirit, creativity, and determination of the Saint himself. On this day there are traditionally no restrictions on eating or consuming alcohol, thus encouraging the consumption of large amounts of alcohol. This holiday is not only celebrated in Ireland, as Irish immigrants have taken the tradition all over the world with them, and South Africa is no exception.

That said, no pandemic can cancel it because it’s more than just a day to meet in large crowds and drink – it’s a day where we all celebrate being a little bit Irish, be it in blood or in spirit.

In celebration of this day, the team at Tullamore Dew has shared some special recipes with which you can celebrate.

Created in Ireland in the heart of its ancestral home of Tullamore, County Offaly, this liquid gold is something crafted from much more than luck. The beauty of each blend is what makes this family so unique, each one bringing its own character to the mix.

Irish gold rush

Ingredients

60ml Tullamore Dew Original Irish Whiskey

25ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

25ml honey syrup

Method

Combine all ingredients in an ice-filled shaker.

Shake until well chilled, about 10 seconds.

Strain into an ice-filled double old-fashioned glass.

Tullamore Dew and Appletiser

Ingredients

50ml Tullamore Dew original

200ml Appletiser

3 slices of green apple

Method

Fill a highball glass with ice

Pleasure the ice by adding 50ml Tullamore Dew original

Top up with 200ml of Appletiser

Garnish with a fan of fresh apple slices