Is Boity’s BT Signature range worth the price?

BOITUMELO Thulo launched a range of premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic sparkling fruit beverage brand, BT Signature, at a star-studded event at the luxurious AtholPlace House and Villa in Sandton, north of Johannesburg, last week. “I’m excited to share this night with all of my friends and family, and look forward to the rest of South Africa enjoying it as much as I do,” she said. Thulo joined forces with winemaker Matthew Krone to bring the range to life. With both being masters of their craft, a collaboration between the two industry leaders seemed fitting. BT Signature is available at Shoprite Liquor Shop stores countrywide and retails at R99.95 (non-alcoholic four-pack) and R119.95 (alcoholic four-pack). Compared to other alcoholic beverages on the market, social media users said the price is steep.

In a Twitter post by @Real_Stevemalt, users had a heated debate, with many saying the beverage was expensive while others said it as worth it.

24 pack of BT Signature R599.99 . Joh Boity pic.twitter.com/QP8YqFnGlX — 🔴S T E V E _ M A L T 🔴🕊️𓅂 (@Real_Stevemalt) April 9, 2021

@Tau_Lenyora wrote: “Our problem with black businesses is that we price according to our life problems than the market how did she come to this price?”

@BaboMncane101: “When you enter a perfect market saturated with brands that have producing bev for years… you are competing with those brands through pricing, as a new player your products should be much cheaper...I really don't understand the logic behind their pricing.”

@SuperXolani wrote: “Everything has its own target market move along if you not sikhona thina infact I need 3 of them!! Let me flex my financial muscles.”

“If it's too expensive for you then you are not the target, people must buy what they afford,” wrote @EinsteinL.

In defence, others went as far as comparing BT Signature to other alcoholic brands like Ice Tropez, House of BNG, and Savanna.

@J0zigirl wrote: “People buy a single bottle of wine for R299+ so whats the problem? A 6 pack of Savanna is R130. This is 24 bottles of alcohol. I'm not a cider drinker but the price seems fair to me” to which @StanMSA replied saying, “It’s a 6 pack of 500ml Savanna… please compare that thing with a similar competing packing like Bernini or Brutal Fruit. Skatelela Savanna that way.”

Speaking of Bernini, it stands apart as one of SA's favourite natural sparkling grape frizzante. The beverage became very popular in 2017 and was a hit during the summer, and now joins BT Signature as another cool frizzante in the market.

Frizzantes became popular in the Northern Hemisphere in 2016, especially in the UK, when the country had a Prosecco shortage. It was the next best thing for many young fans of sparkling drinks. Frizzante wines have small bubbles which help mask the wine's sweetness and are considered slightly less effervescent than champagne. With it being cheaper than bubbly, it won't be a surprise if more people take to it.