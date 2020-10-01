It’s International Coffee Day! How about another cuppa?

It has been five years since the first International Coffee Day was celebrated. The first official date was October 1, 2015, which was coined by the International Coffee Organization and was launched in Milan, Italy. The day is used to promote and fête coffee as a beverage, and how dope it is. Coffee culture is on the rise in South Africa, with cafes serving up more than just delicious beverages, they’re bringing international flair to the table as well. From refreshing cold brew with frothy milk to an espresso and orange juice blend that makes for the most ideal breakfast drink. These days consuming coffee is about more than just the caffeine fix, it encompasses unique flavour combinations, innovative brewing techniques and Instagram-worthy aesthetics.

Over the years various brands and cafes have had special events to celebrate the greatness of coffee. While many won’t be able to go as big as they usually do, thanks to the pandemic, you can always take some time to celebrate the splendour of coffee and how it continues to add some joy in our lives.

So to celebrate, how about you try a few of our coffee recipes?

Dalgona Coffee

The dalgona coffee trend is a whipped three-ingredient coffee topping went viral on social media, where people were seen taking on the dalgona coffee challenge and posting their creations. Picture from Instagram

Ingredients

2 tbsp instant coffee

2 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp hot water

½ cup (120ml) milk of your choice

2-3 Ice cubes

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a large mixing bowl place coffee, sugar and hot water (1:1:1 ratio).

2. Using a hand mixer or electric mixer, whisk until thick and creamy.

3. Fill only ¾ of a cup with cold milk and add ice cubes.

4. Top it up with foamy whipped coffee. Mix well before drink. Enjoy!

Espresso 'n' Cream Brownies.

Espresso 'n' Cream Brownies

Rich cake-like brownies topped with a creamy

coffee-enhanced filling and a chocolate glaze.

Ingredients

½ cup butter 90g unsweetened chocolate, chopped

2 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

⅔ cup flour

¼ tsp baking soda

FILLING

Single shot of Espresso

3 tbps heavy whipping cream

1 cup sugar powder

2 tablespoons butter, softened

GLAZE

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

⅓ cup heavy whipping cream

Directions

In a microwave, melt butter and chocolate; stir until smooth. Cool slightly.

In a small bowl, beat the eggs, sugar and vanilla; stir in chocolate mixture.

Combine flour and baking soda; stir into chocolate mixture.

Spread into a greased baking pan. Bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in centre comes out clean (do not overbake). Cool it.

For filling, take shot of espresso in cream. Add confectioners' sugar and butter; beat just until light and fluffy (do not overbeat). Spread over brownies. Refrigerate until set.

In a small saucepan, combine chips and cream. Cook and stir over low heat until chips are melted. Cool slightly. Carefully spread over filling. Let stand for 30 minutes or until glaze is set. Cut into squares. Store in refrigerator.

PEPPERMINT MOCHA COLDBREW

Cold brew recipes for the heat.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup coldbrew

8 coconut milk ice cubes

¼ tsp peppermint syrup

2 tbsp light chocolate syrup

1 tbsp cocoa powder

DIRECTIONS

Pour your coconut milk (or any milk) into an ice cube tray — you'll need at least 8-10 — cover with plastic wrap and freeze. Add all ingredients to a blender and mix until well-combined, adding an extra milk ice cube if needed. Taste and adjust flavours as needed. Serve immediately or chill/freeze for later. Whipped cream, chocolate syrup and fresh mint make lovely toppings.

Note: You can use light coconut milk or another milk, but full fat coconut will yield a creamier frappe. Plus, it's vegan-friendly.