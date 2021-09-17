It's Negroni Week: Here’s where to raise your glasses in celebration

What’s more fun than bar-crawling through your city on a late-winter afternoon? Knowing that every sip is helping a worthy cause. Every September, bars, and restaurants around the world join forces for Negroni Week. After 2020’s virtual initiative, Negroni Week is back in bars this year, taking place from September 13 until 19. Once again, this global fundraising initiative is bringing together bars and restaurants around the world to raise money for a range of charitable causes, from Covid-19 relief to hospitality support to racial and gender equality to the environment and much more.

This Negroni Week, Campari and Imbibe put the power of fundraising in the hands of bars, restaurants, and retailers as they invite you to celebrate the return of the hospitality venues we have missed so much, whilst giving back to important charitable causes and raising a Negroni glass with friends. Proceeds from Negroni Week fundraising will be donated to three local charities: Arbor Day Foundation, Little Free Library, and Slow Food International. The drink

Dating back to the early 1900s, the negroni is composed of only three ingredients: gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth. It is a bittersweet beverage with a pungent orange-peel flavour that, when in the hands of imaginative bartenders, can yield limitless variety. Where to celebrate? In Johannesburg, you can enjoy an evening like no other, with Sin+Tax being amongst the ten bars that will be serving best-in-class Negroni recipes. Attendees in Cape Town may want to visit Fable or Rockpool – just two of thirteen participating bars in the region – while Easy Tiger and Tasos will be serving the perfect Negroni to those in Pretoria.

If you find yourself in Durban, you can expect to be served world-class Negroni recipes by Bruce Dorfing – Campari Bartender of the year 2019 – from Lucky Shaker, one of five participating bars in the Durban region this year. Visit the following link for a comprehensive list of local participating outlets. If you will be stuck at home, worry not, below is an easy and quick recipe that you can try.

Ingredients 30ml Campari 30ml Sweet Red Vermouth (Campari recommends 1757 Vermouth di Torino or Cinzano Vermouth)

30ml gin (Campari recommends BULLDOG Gin) Method Pour all ingredients directly into a low tumbler filled with ice.