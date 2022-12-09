It’s time to debunk old stale narrative when it comes to whisky

There are a multitude of terms used to describe the complex flavour of fine whisky. Styles and flavours vary so widely, from blends to single malts to single barrels, Irish, Scottish, Tennessee; it's enough to make anyone’s head spin.

When it comes to distinguishable whisky tastes, rich, dense, mild, and fruity are some of the most common descriptions. In the launch of the Talisker Single Malt Scotch Whisky aged 10 years hosted at one of Africa's most popular destinations, the V&A Waterfront, Life Grand Cafe, the single malt scotch brewed by the sea has a long history dating back to the 1800s. It is renowned for its smokey deep earthy flavour. As Bradley Jacobs, Senior Brand Ambassador for Talisker eloquently puts it, "the idea we're launching here is to debunk the myth that whiskey is only consumed one way. Around a fire, in that old money aesthetic of brown leather, study and sipping while smoking a cigar."

The Talisker 10-Year-Old: Single Malt Scotch is very close to the cabinet sauvignon blend style of the wine industry. The objective is to disprove the pretentious concept attached to it, one sip at a time.

We can remember significant dates by connecting recollections to specific items or locations. Because the brain region that creates memory recall also integrates sensations, memories frequently link to sensations. “For me, what sets it apart from all the whiskies I have is the smell and taste that drive nostalgia, so when I’m having a bad day, I go to a certain whisky to relive that memory, and Talisker is one of those for me,” said Jacobs in conversation with IOL Lifestyle. He goes on to say that it's very important to enjoy it in your way, be it with tonic, coke, ice, or water. Make sure you add your own identity to it. So if you’re about that, you are bound to gravitate towards the single malt scotch. I’m no whisky connoisseur but let's be honest, whisky has a long history of restraint attached to it, although it is one of the most diverse spirits known to man.

Arguably, whisky tasting is simpler than you may think. However, I think before you can appreciate anything, you need to develop the palate necessary to describe it (whisky) that comes into contact with your lips. While keeping in mind that not everyone enjoys whisky, it is all too easy to become lost in the myriad flavours and hues. And you may quickly be overwhelmed by the seemingly endless universe of single malt whiskies. The one thing that comes to mind when describing whisky, in simplicity, is the old male and stale narrative that has disenfranchised an entire population from drinking it. As part of the launch, I tasted the highly acclaimed whiskey sour that was made from the single malt. I’m not big on whisky. However, I can absolutely say I had no qualms about it. I know you don't have to take my word for it. Try it for yourself.