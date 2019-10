Jack Daniels is throwing the hottest summer party, and you're invited









Upon arrival, guests were treated to the brand's cocktails such as Lynchburg Lemonade. Picture: Supplied You know the festive season has officially arrived when partying on a Tuesday is a normal thing to do. On Tuesday night, Joburg's A Streetbar Named Desire

The party was all about offering locals the opportunity to experience and celebrate the best in true Southern hospitality through Jack Daniel’s inspired food, drinks, games, music and more. was painted black when friends of Jack Daniels gathered to enjoy the Taste of Tennessee.





Upon arrival, guests were treated to the brand's cocktails such as Lynchburg Lemonade, a mixture of 35ml JD Old No. 7, 12.5ml Triple sec, 12.5ml fresh lemon juice and lemonade. There was also a Tennesse Mule, a combination of 50ml JD Old No. 7, g inger beer and a s queeze of lime as well as the Silent Seven which is made up of 50ml JD Old No.7, 20ml triple sec, 20ml lemon juice and 7.5ml simple syrup.





The Silent Seven cocktail was first published in the 1937 Café Royale Cocktail Book as a Scotch whiskey recipe. Tennessee was still coming out of the era or prohibition, so Jack’s whiskey just wasn’t available. And last night, they thought it was about time they remedied that.





To tickle the taste buds, attendees got to taste food made with whiskey. They were served with Jack hot wings, which are an all-time favourite with the barbecue masters of Lynchburg. There were also Jack burgers, chilli bites with melted Monterey Jack cheese and fresh tomato sauce.





The chilli burgers.





Soweto born musician, Samthing Soweto graced the crowd with his sweet melodies, performing his best songs including "Lotto" and "Akulaleki".





There was also other activities such as a mini basketball corner where people could play and win prizes, as well as a barber corner.









The brand will continue hosting the Taste of Tennessee at venues and festivals nationwide this summer. Visit www.jackdaniels.com for more information.