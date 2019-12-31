In summer, people are in the mood for refreshing drinks. Parties are not complete without one.

So, as a party-goer myself, I have been observing what alcoholic beverage is trending this summer at parties, and at local pubs, and my findings were that Jagermeister is the in-thing currently especially with millennials.

They are either packing it in their cooler boxes for picnics, parties or having it as shots at the bar. Having tasted it, it is packed with flavour, and is refreshing especially if it is ice-cold, well, that is how I enjoy it, or with an energy drink.

According to wikiHow, here’s how you can enjoy this hardcore party drink this summer.

Chill the Jagermeister beforehand

Frigid Jagermeister is the best Jagermeister. Store your Jagermeister in your freezer and drink with chilled glasses, preferably. Your basic freezer settings should suffice, no need to adjust anything.

Sip slowly to enjoy the flavor

56 different ingredients comprise Jagermeister. That means it has many different flavors ranging from bitter to sweet. Its taste can be overpowering, so sip slowly to enjoy its characteristics to the fullest.

Drink it while you are eating dinner

Jagermeister has a distinctive taste similar to black licorice, so it can be very pungent when ingested straight. If you need some help getting it down, sipping it with food can be a quick solution.

Top off your beer with some Jagermeister to spice up a small social gathering

This is a simple yet enjoyable technique you can try. It's also an excellent way to enjoy your Jagermeister with a buddy or small group of friends. Any beer you want to use is fine; you only need about a quarter of Jagermeister.