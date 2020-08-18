Joburg opens first alcohol-free bar

There's a new bar on the block and it's not your average bar. Niks Bar softly opened to the public this month, becoming Johannesburg's first alcohol-free bar. The owners say they opened their doors to create jobs, and preserve the livelihoods of staff who have been left unemployed during the coronavirus lockdown. Speaking to the head of communications and marketing, Katie Coetzee said the bar caters to anybody and everybody who wants to head out safely after many months of lockdown in a space where they can enjoy great drinks, food, and music. Coetzee said it is for the sober curious drinker and those who are exploring conscious consumption. “Niks Bar is a brand extension of Mesh Club and Mix Bar in the Trumpet Building - we opened up on a street level with a new concept to bring life back to the precinct and re-employ bartenders and mixologists around us who lost their jobs due to the restaurant and bar closures.

“The ‘Jobs Saves Lives’ protests opened our eyes to just how many people in Joburg had been affected. Our existing brand partners at MESH which are Pernod Ricard, Heineken, and Coca Cola all have non-alcoholic offerings and they immediately jumped on board when we shared the idea. We then rallied with other industry leaders and brands as well as artists, musicians, and creatives,” she said.

Coetzee said this is a non-profit operation aimed at preserving the livelihood of out-of-work bartenders and will give people the chance to safely come out of their homes to enjoy an “out on the town” atmosphere that only a great bar can offer.

“Our menus feature drinks from all the leading brands in this space. Heineken 0.0% ABV beer, zero alcohol-free G&T’s, Kegged mocktails, 0% ciders from Hunters and Savannah, Martini Dolcé bubbly, and “Just Short“ bottled virgin cocktails, and our food menu offers a very simple burger menu for now,” she said.

Coetzee added that this is a big trend that is seeing new brands launching and new communities as well as new rituals and ways of drinking and that the no-alcohol market has been growing exponentially over the last few years.

Niks Bar is situated on the street level of 21 Keyes Avenue in Rosebank. It is open from Thursday until Sunday from 1pm until 7pm.