Just in time for hot weather: Spier Wine Farm launches wine in a can

A few years ago we were balking at the thought of drinking wine from a can. And yet it's become the coolest thing, especially after last summer, where many brands were releasing their wines and bubbly in cans. There are many pros, really. They are lightweight, unbreakable, and require no corkscrew and no drinking glass. Plus, the can keeps the wine fresh so there is no chance of it being corked when you open it. We recently wrote about the reasons why you should drink wine in a can, which is that it offers value for money, it’s lightweight and convenient, and that it’s a more sustainable option. With that in mind, there are varieties of canned wines that have recently launched in the market recently. Joining the wine in a can movement is Spier wine farm who has now launched South Africa’s favourites; sauvignon blanc, rosé, and merlot which are available in 250ml cans and crafted by acclaimed Cellar Master Frans Smit and his team. Smit says that these cans are where convenience and quality converge. That they’re terrific for on-the-go adventures and make for fantastic everyday fridge-fillers too.

“From recycling 100% of our wastewater and more than 98% of solid waste to becoming the first winery in the world to receive Control Union Vegan Standard certification, Spier has long championed sustainability,” explains Smit.

“We’re constantly finding ways to tread more lightly on the earth, and our new range of cans forms part of that. All in all, they’re a fantastic choice for the environmentally conscious drinker,” he says.

Here are other best-canned wine varieties that have recently launched that you can try.

Chateau Del Rei

The Chateau Del Rei wine is made primarily of Chenin Blanc grapes with loads of panache and charming flavours with a dash of intense Muscat that adds extra fruitiness to this cheerfully sweet bubbly. It is best served chilled so it’s safe to keep it in the fridge.

Perdeberg soft smooth range

The Perdeberg soft smooth range wine style bridges the gap between semi-sweet and dry, resulting in an accessible, unpretentious wine that’s ready to enjoy right now, by any age and by anyone.

Black Elephant Vintners’ Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé

The Black Elephant Vintners' canned wine comes in cans that are both sustainable and vegan friendly and needs to be served chilled.

Uncanny wines

The vegan-friendly Uncanny wines are available in merlot and Chenin blanc.