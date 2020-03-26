Keep calm and drink tea: 3 of the best teas for self-isolation

If the looming national lockdown has got you down, we are here to give you a boost with some tea.

These are the teas to try out during the next 21 days, mostly because they are full of healthy ingredients for the best benefits.

When you make your dash to the closest grocery store to buy a reasonable amount of supplies, remember to pick up a few of these items:

Green Tea

Green Tea

Japan’s diet has come into the spotlight due to the long lifespan of its people. This is due to their love of fish, rice, and of course green tea.

Studies have shown that green tea acts as a cancer preventative, lowers blood pressure, and helps with some neurological conditions. Therefore, green tea is a great way to keep healthy during the lockdown period as many of the open supermarkets will stock green tea bags.

Other healthy ingredients can be added to green tea with their health benefits including mint for indigestion and jasmine for relieving joint pain.

Rooibos

Rooibos

Local, they say, is lekker and so is rooibos.

Rooibos is known throughout the world for being both healthy and flavourful.

While there has not been much research on rooibos, there has been a study to suggest that rooibos can stimulate the cells involved with bone density, another which suggests rooibos helps with liver health, and a third which claims it helps lower LDL-cholesterol (or the bad cholesterol).

Head to your local supermarket when you calmly buy your groceries and pick up a box of rooibos tea. If you need some vitamin C and immunity-boosting, buy some lemons and squeeze a few drops into your rooibos.

Chamomile

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile’s powers as a sleep aid are well known by tea fanatics. However, it also operates as a stress reducer. In these uncertain times, many are feeling anxious about the future and a stress relief tea should work wonders.

The lockdown is also the perfect time to take a nap or two, which chamomile will help induce. If you’re still working from home, don’t stress! This is also the perfect time to test the theory that naps can help maintain energy and creativity levels. Drink some chamomile, have a nap, and get back to work refreshed.