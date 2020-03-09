Kelly Khumalo launches her own gin: 'I just made Controversy taste good'

If you had lots of money and a love of fine alcoholic beverages, what would you do?

Celebrities tend to make money from whatever they are known for, but once they make it big, they tend to try to go after side hustles, including their own alcohol brand.

Last year, Thabo Molefe aka T-Bo Touch, launched 48 Gin that celebrates “African Excellence”.

Singer, Joao da Fonseco aka J’Something launched Jin Gin as he wanted to create a high-quality gin that had something new and interesting to offer the market - not just another celebrity gin.

Bonang Matheba came through with her champagne brand - House of Bonang which is a luxury beverage brand of Méthode Cap Classique of her two signature beverages which are Brut and Brut Rosé, and has also recently unveiled a BNG Prestige Reserve, which her team described as a "flagship innovation" that can stand alongside some of the world's luxury brands.

And lastly, actor Ryan Reynolds also launched Aviation gin that combines a wide botanical medley of flavours.

Joining the queue of celebrities is now singer and actress Kelly Khumalo.

Khumalo took to Instagram to announce the good news, saying she just made controversy taste good.

“I just made Controversy taste good! I am excited to introduce the new Controversy Gin By Kelly Khumalo available exclusively online for pre-order at @makro_sa,” she wrote.

In another post, Khumalo said the gin is exclusive to Makro South Africa until 3 April, then they will spread like the virus thereafter.

The Controversy gin by Kelly Khumalo is said to be a locally produced premium six times distilled superior quality gin infused with a perfect balance of eight botanical ingredients that dare to bring out the untamed side of life.