Kelly Rowland returns to South Africa for #YouBelong campaign

Kelly Rowland finds her second home in South Africa. On December 9, I had the privilege of meeting American singer Kelly Rowland, who was in the country for the second time this year.

Story continues below Advertisement

Rowland partnered with Brutal Fruit Spritzer as its global ambassador, and just before we close the year, she decided to grace us with her presence again. I arrived at The Leorando, Sandton, where she was to host a press conference with media personality Thando Thabethe. My heart beamed excitedly when I saw her walk in. Kelly Rowland was in SA for the second time this year. I couldn’t believe that the woman I grew up seeing on TV was now sitting in front of me, talking to me. It all felt like a dream.

Rowland, leading the Brutal Fruit Spritzer You Belong campaign, said this collaboration means so much to her because it’s about celebrating sisterhood. “I love this campaign for everything that it represents for women. To know your space, know your place. And that your place is everywhere. Knowing that as a young woman is really dope because your possibilities are in for it. I just love the idea that not only are we brunching and having the moments with girlfriends, making all spaces beautiful for ourselves, but we are also making spaces for each other, and I love that.” The former Destiny’s Child band member, who declares South Africa her second home, said what she loves the most about this country are its people and the food. And if you must know, chakalaka is her favourite local dish.

Story continues below Advertisement

“What I love about South Africa is that when everybody speaks to me, it’s like they are flirting. It’s the sweetest thing. But I love the company. I love being able to connect, and I love being able to immerse in the culture. I love to eat. I like to get a chance to walk around and discover new spots and places. It always feels new to me. I love it. That’s why I continue to come back. It’s like home.” Kelly Rowland. Picture: Supplied. South Africans are known as happy people who like to party and take pride in their music. As a music fanatic herself, Rowland said her favourite South African artist is Cassper Nyovest, who is known not only for hosting massive stadium fill-up events but offers his fans killer performances. “There was an artist when I came a couple of years back, and he put on a killer performance. It was incredible. Cassper nailed that performance. And I remember we all saw the monitor behind the stage, and we were like: ‘we want to go out there.’ He had all of this personality and possessed, and I was like: ‘who is this guy?’ He’s not good. He is a great performer.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The last time the “Motivation” hitmaker was here in April, she visited a couple of artists because she is very fond of art. This time around, she’s looking at doing something different since she enjoys trying new things. I saw her again on Saturday, December 10, at the Brutal Fruit Spritzer brunch at the Old Park Station in Newtown, Joburg. The brunch was a breath of fresh air, with beautiful women dressed in their Saturday best to celebrate and make everyone feel like they belong. Some of the esteemed guests who attended the event are Mzansi’s top celebs and influencers, including Cici Worldwide, Simphiwe Ngema, Nqobile Mhlambe and Thabsie.